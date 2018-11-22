Get the latest from TODAY

By Ethan Sacks

The Rock knows how to make us crumble.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Dwayne Johnson posted a photo of the most adorable Hollywood makeover of all time — a shot of himself getting his face painted by his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine.

The tenacious toddler apparently asked to paint the action star's toes, but the 46-year-old had already put his shoes on and was in a hurry to get to work. (Presumably on his latest film, "Hobbs & Shaw," a spin-off from the "Fast & Furious" franchise.)

But Jasmine, who will turn three next month, clearly wasn't going to take no for an answer. Or, as Johnson himself tells the story in his Instagram post:

"Jazzy: Ok, then let me paint your face, daddy.

"Me: *confidently laughs* Absolutely not, now I gotta go to work, now get over here and kiss me.

"Jazzy: *while looking up at me with her mama @laurenhashianofficial’s intoxicating blue eyes... BUT DADDY, I need to paint your face for work.

"Me: Ok, but make sure you choose manly colors that are flattering to my complexion."

Dwayne Johnson Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian and daughter Jasmine Johnson attend a ceremony in Los Angeles last December. JB Lacroix / WireImage

Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian also have another daughter, 7-month-old Tiana Gia. And Jasmine and Tiana have a half sister, Simone Alexandra, 16, whose mother is Johnson's first wife and current manager, Dany Garcia.

"As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love," Johnson wrote in his Instagram post featuring his new look.

He closed with the hashtag, "#ohana," which means "family" in Hawaiian culture.

