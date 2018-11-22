Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Ethan Sacks

The Rock knows how to make us crumble.

Just in time for Thanksgiving, Dwayne Johnson posted a photo of the most adorable Hollywood makeover of all time — a shot of himself getting his face painted by his 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine.

The tenacious toddler apparently asked to paint the action star's toes, but the 46-year-old had already put his shoes on and was in a hurry to get to work. (Presumably on his latest film, "Hobbs & Shaw," a spin-off from the "Fast & Furious" franchise.)

But Jasmine, who will turn three next month, clearly wasn't going to take no for an answer. Or, as Johnson himself tells the story in his Instagram post:

"Jazzy: Ok, then let me paint your face, daddy.

"Me: *confidently laughs* Absolutely not, now I gotta go to work, now get over here and kiss me.

"Jazzy: *while looking up at me with her mama @laurenhashianofficial’s intoxicating blue eyes... BUT DADDY, I need to paint your face for work.

"Me: Ok, but make sure you choose manly colors that are flattering to my complexion."

Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian and daughter Jasmine Johnson attend a ceremony in Los Angeles last December. JB Lacroix / WireImage

Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian also have another daughter, 7-month-old Tiana Gia. And Jasmine and Tiana have a half sister, Simone Alexandra, 16, whose mother is Johnson's first wife and current manager, Dany Garcia.

"As much as I tell her no, with my crazy busy life, this is the stuff I actually love," Johnson wrote in his Instagram post featuring his new look.

He closed with the hashtag, "#ohana," which means "family" in Hawaiian culture.