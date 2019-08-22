There's a new generation of Duggars on the way — all at once!

Amy Duggar King just illustrated that fact with the perfect pic.

On Wednesday, the former "19 Kids and Counting" star took to Instagram with a photo that featured five members of the famous family, as well as a sneak peek of five more family members-to-be.

Amy, who's the niece of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, announced that she and husband Dillon King are expecting their first child back in April — and they clearly aren't the only ones building a brood.

In the shot, the 32-year-old can be seen standing alongside Lauren Duggar (wife of Josiah), Kendra Duggar (wife of Joseph), Anna Duggar (wife of Josh) and Abbie Duggar (wife of John David), all of whom have baby bumps of their own on display.

In other words, get ready for the pitter-patter of a whole lot of little feet — and get ready a whole lot of baby pics in the future.

This has been a year filled with joy and grief for the reality TV family.

In May, Jessa Duggar Seewald and Ben Seewald welcomed their third child to the world, a baby girl named Ivy Jane.

But just one month later, the family mourned the loss of their beloved matriarch, grandmother Mary Duggar, after she died by accidental drowning at the age of 78.

The following month, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth revealed that she suffered a miscarriage.

Amy's recent post serves as a reminder that the Duggars expect to celebrate several new lives after those losses. As the emoji she included — four pink hearts and one blue — indicate, there are four baby girls and one boy on the way.

She's the one expecting a son, while her cousins' wives will all welcome daughters.

Like Amy, Lauren and Abbie are awaiting baby No. 1. This will be the second for Kendra and sixth for Anna.

Congratulations on all the bundles of joy to come!