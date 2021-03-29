Here's what the Duggars make instead of 'deviled' eggs

Deviled eggs? Not in the Duggar house!

In a sneak peek from the “Counting On” Easter special, Jessa Duggar Seewald explains that she will be bringing angel eggs to brunch this coming Sunday.

“Growing up, my mom said, ‘I hate the name deviled eggs. These are so yummy, they should be called angel eggs,’” Jessa, 28, reveals. “So we just started calling them angel eggs and it kind of stuck.”

Back in 2019, the Duggars, who are devout Christians, sparked a debate online with an Instagram post in which they referred to deviled eggs as “Yellow Pocket Angel Eggs.” In the photo, Michelle Duggar, a mother of 19, is seen decorating the eggs with two of her daughters.

“You know ‘deviled’ is the technique and has nothing to do with ‘the Devil,’ right? They’re homonym,” one person commented.

Added another, “Deviled as in hot, not as in Satanic.”

But many people applauded the wholesome rename.

As one fan wrote, “Why give the devil any more popularity when his works already run rampant in our society. (Just sayin).”

Deviled eggs are hard-boiled eggs that have been cut in half and then stuffed with a paste made from the yolk and other ingredients. The term “deviled” refers to the spicy seasonings such as cayenne pepper and mustard.

Some people also refer to lightened-up deviled eggs (think avocado instead of mayo) as angel eggs.

"Counting Now: A New Life" premieres Tuesday on TLC and will stream on discovery+.

Jessa grew up as one of 19 children of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, an upbringing chronicled on the popular TLC series, "19 Kids and Counting." The series was cancelled in 2015 after sexual abuse allegations against oldest son Josh Duggar came to light.

Related: