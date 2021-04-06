'Duck Dynasty' stars share their experiences raising a biracial son

Korie and Willie Robertson's family has always been known for their fun hijinks on the hit reality show "Duck Dynasty," but the couple is speaking out about a serious topic that's close to their hearts.

During the first episode of their new Facebook Watch show "At Home with the Robertsons," the husband and wife shed some light on what it was like for them to raise a biracial son, 19-year-old Will, who also joined the conversation. The family also invited "Love and Hip Hop" stars Yandy and Mendeecees Harris, who are Black, to help them have an open discussion about race and racism in America.

"To me, (racism is) always shocking," Korie said. "I remember when the Charlottesville thing happened. It’s just so sad to me and, you know, having a son that's Black and biracial, just to, you know, have to explain that to him, you wanna just say, 'Oh, no, no, no … that's in the past.' But whenever it's right there in your face, you're like, 'No, it's not in the past.'"

The Robertsons, who have been married since 1992, have three biological children and two adopted children, including Will, who they brought home when he was 5 weeks old.

"We didn't think about (race) until the show happened," the mother of five said, "and people said, 'Wait. Who's the Black kid? Who does he belong to?'"

When the show "Duck Dynasty" premiered, Will was only 10 years old, and a lot of folks made some hurtful comments about his race, as he explained during the conversation with his parents.

“I was one of the only Black kids in my grade," the 19-year-old said. "My friends were white, so I didn't, like, get the notion that I was ... different. I would look at myself in the mirror and be like, 'Oh, I'm just a little bit darker.'"

Soon, the conversation turned to police violence and the Black community's relationship with the police, and Mendeecees asked the Robertsons if they ever worry about their son being pulled over and if they've had any talks with him about how to act if that were to happen.

"You know, I haven't, because I've never once worried about that," Willie said.

Yandy encouraged them to start the conversation.

"You haven't had to think about that, but these are the kinds of conversations that (Mendeecees) has to have with his sons," the "Love and Hip Hop" star said. "We can cut off the beard. We can not get tattoos, and we can prevent those things from happening but you can't wash off your skin."

After delving into this topic, the Robertsons said it was a valuable discussion.

"I did not necessarily have a talk with Will about police," Willie said, "because I felt like I covered that his whole life about respecting authority. However, that's why we brought Yandy and Mendeecees here. They had a different perspective."

Yandy also gave Will some great advice on how he can honor the Black culture moving forward.

"Your heritage is mixed, so it can't just die because you've been brought up in a different place or, you know, with a different group of people that love you," she said, "because you have to be able to pass down your heritage as well."

Related video: