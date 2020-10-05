'Duck Dynasty' star Sadie Robertson and husband expecting their 1st child

Looks like the dynasty is expanding.

On Sunday, “Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson revealed on Instagram that she and husband Christian Huff are expecting their first child.

She shared the news with a photo of she and her husband embracing on a couch while holding up sonogram images. Their child has not yet arrived, but Robertson and Huff, who married in 2019, have already fallen madly in love with their bundle of joy.

“Baby we already adore you,” she wrote in a caption. “What I’ve learned from you already God has still been creating. God is still believing in us. God is still bringing forth LIFE. Hope is still to come.”

Robertson, 23, also reflected on the importance of setting a good example for their child.

“How we choose to live will affect your generation to come, so I want to live my life to the fullest and be loud for you,” she wrote.

“We are thankful to be carrying a miracle into the world! Baby, you are already loved and already believed in. Can’t wait to welcome you into the world with all the joy, hope, and excitement you will bring into the life of so many by your miraculous incredible life.”

The announcement from the former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor was met with cheers from friends and followers.

“Congratulations!” commented Bindi Irwin, who is also expecting her first child.

“Ahhhhhhhh Sadie, congratulations!!!!!!!! we are SO excited for you guys!!!!!" wrote “Fuller House” star Candace Cameron Bure.

Huff also announced the news on his own Instagram, sharing a similar picture of him and Robertson holding the sonogram photos and captioning it, “mom & dad.”

Robertson’s mom, Korie, was also beaming over the announcement. She posted a photo of her son-in-law planting a kiss on her daughter's cheek.

“Big, crazy, awesome news!! My baby is having a baby,” she wrote.

"@legitsadierob and @christian_huff y’all are going to be the most amazing, fun, joyful parents. Baby Huff we adore you already, we promise to love you forever and always! Welcome to the fam little one! I’m going to love being your Kmama.”