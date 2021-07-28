The "Duck Dynasty" family is growing!

Rebecca Robertson Loflin and John Reed Loflin announced that they are expecting a "rainbow baby" after experiencing a miscarriage in October 2020. The pair, who wed in 2016, are also parents to 2-year-old son Zane Israel.

Zane featured prominently in the pregnancy announcement, wearing a sweet "Big Brother" T-shirt and smiling alongside his parents. Robertson Loflin, 32, cradled her baby bump, and in one photo, Reed Loflin showed off a sheaf of ultrasound photos.

"Here comes the sun," wrote Robertson Loflin, alongside a string of emojis. "So excited to announce our rainbow baby is due in December (to be exact, the due date is actually Christmas Day). It's been a very humbling journey for us since last October & a rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks (will share more on that later) but through every obstacle we continue to see God's goodness through our little growing miracle!"

Robertson Loflin also thanked those who have supported the family on their pregnancy journey.

"P.S. Thanks everyone who has sent us love, prayers & encouragements along the way. It really means the world to us ✨🤍," she wrote.

Other "Duck Dynasty" family members were quick to support Robertson Loflin, who joined the family as an exchange student from Taiwan at 16 and later became the foster child of Korie and Willie Robertson.

"MY HEART IS SO HAPPY," wrote sister Sadie Robertson, who recently welcomed her first child.

Other sister Bella Robertson commented that it was her "FAVORITE NEWS EVER."

Korie Robertson wrote that she was "soooo excited" for the couple and loved Zane's appearance in the photos.

On his own Instagram page, Reed Loflin wrote that he and his family were "blessed and excited."

"What's that? Newest Loflin addition due December 25th?" he wrote, alongside more photos of himself, his wife and Zane.

In the comment of that post, Robertson Loflin wrote that she "still can't believe" that the couple is expecting again.

In November, Roberston Loflin shared the news of her October miscarriage in an emotional Instagram post, writing that it happened so early that she "never actually even saw an ultrasound."

"I love sharing the journey of my little family, but I think it’s only fair to not only share about the good, but also the bad, all the hurdles & trials it takes to get here," she wrote. "I feel like people don’t really share about this because the shame and the blame that come with it ... And I thought maybe keeping it quiet I could pretend it never happened, and it will be less heartbreaking. But the truth is, sharing it actually has helped me heal, recognize the loss & validate my sadness."

Related: