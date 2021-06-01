It's a girl for Duck Dynasty's Reed Robertson and wife, Brighton!

The mom-to-be posted the sweet news on Instagram June 1 alongside a carousel of photos featuring sonogram photos and the couple's trio of dogs — Roux, Jack, and Bruno.

"Baby girl Robertson coming in November! The pups can’t believe they’re getting a sister and we can’t wait to meet our little girl!" she captioned the pictures.

This is the first child for the couple, who wed on October 29, 2016.

Congratulatory messages immediately poured in from excited family members.

"I've been about to burst with this news! Yayayayayay!!! Y'all are going to be awesome parents to my grandbaby!! We love y'all so much," grandma-to-be Missy Robertson wrote alongside a string of heart and teary-eyed emojis.

Cousin Sadie Roberston, who welcomed her first child, a girl, in early May, also offered her congratulatory wishes.

"SO EXCITED," the new mom to Honey wrote alongside three exclamation points.

Aunt Korie Roberston expressed her excitement about adding more girls to the quack pack.

"Sooo excited!! We need another girl around here," she wrote, adding pink heart emojis.

Congratulations Reed and Brighton!