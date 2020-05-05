Duane 'Dog' Chapman's daughter defends his engagement: 'Let him be happy'

Duane "Dog" Chapman's daughter Bonnie is defending his decision to get engaged to girlfriend Francie Frane less than a year after the death of his late wife, Beth.

The "Dog the Bounty Hunter" star, 67, and Frane, 51, announced on Monday their plans to marry — but some fans feel they're rushing into the union. After Chapman shared an upbeat news story about the engagement on Instagram, several fans commented to express disapproval.

That's when Bonnie, 21, left her emotional comment saying she was thrilled her dad had found love again.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"As usual very thankful for those who are supportive, to those who want to criticize: please just let my father live in peace. Let him be happy, please for the love of god let him be," she wrote. "My father has gone through so much this past year without my mother. It’s been extremely difficult to see one parent pass, and the other so intent on following."

The devoted daughter added that Beth, who died last June after a grueling cancer battle, wanted her dad to find love again.

"He’s still got my mothers name on his chest, he’ll never forget her and the love she gave him. She would be happy my father is in love and finding peace," she wrote.

"Francie is a wonderful woman, as usual no one can replace my mother; but it’s okay to let new people in," she continued. "Life is filled with so much sorrow and hurt, in times like this is when love is found unexpected. For those who claim to know my mother’s wishes: please remember that we as a family went through every excruciating and painful detail of what was next. I had this talk with her, my mother had so much love for my father, she would never want him to be alone. My mom wanted him to be happy no matter what. There is always going to be one and only one Mrs. Dog. Welcome to the pack, Francie."

In an interview published Monday, Frane told The Sun she was surprised by Chapman's proposal, which happened after she'd "gone to pick up some food." Chapman had filled a room with candles and invited Frane to sit beside him.

"So I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, 'I know that God brought you into my life and I don't want to spend one moment of it without you,'" said Frane. "And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, 'Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?' Who can say no to that? It was wonderful."

The couple met after Chapman left a message for Frane's late husband asking him to help with some home improvement, unaware that he had died. Frane returned Chapman's message, which started a friendship that later blossomed into a romance.

During the interview, Frane also said she knew not all of Chapman's fans would approve of their engagement. But, she said, she and Chapman were OK with that.

"I think too that there's always going to be people who say we did this wrong or we did that wrong or we've moved on too quickly or too fast,” said Frane.

“But the truth is that both of us have spent three years walking alongside our spouses sick and we know that God brought us together and that's why we don't believe that it's too soon."