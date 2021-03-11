Drew Barrymore says she and her formerly estranged mom are 'good' now

Drew Barrymore says she now feels there is “peace and respect” in her relationship with her mom after years of estrangement.

“My mom and I are good now,” she said during an interview with actor and podcast host Oliver Hudson on her talk show. “It’s like there’s just some peace and respect and maturity there that could not have taken place maybe before.”

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Barrymore, 46, also explained how understanding her mom’s patterns has influenced the way she parents her own children.

“Her family was not there, and she was estranged, and then we repeated that pattern,” she said. “And I think that due to my own experiences and my mom’s experience, I was like, I have to get this different. It’s not right or wrong but I’m going to have a determination about this that may have not been there otherwise, and I’m so grateful for it.”

The “50 First Dates” star has long been candid about her tumultuous relationship with her mother, Jaid. She has talked in the past about how her mom raised her more as a friend than as a parent, even taking her to nightclubs and parties at a young age.

“The adult to the child has to be the parent, and not the friend,” Barrymore said in a recent interview on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. “‘Cool mom’ is not — it doesn’t work.”

Drew Barrymore, seen with her mom in 1982, was just 7 when she rose to child stardom for her role in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Yvonne Hemsey / Getty Images

Barrymore rose to fame at age 7 thanks to her breakout role in "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial.” By the time she was a teenager, she was also making headlines for her partying and drug use, leading her mom to place her in a psychiatric ward when she was 13.

“I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Nuys Psychiatric, and you couldn’t mess around in there,” Barrymore recalled in a recent interview on “The Howard Stern Show.” “If you did, you’d get thrown either in the padded room or get put in stretcher restraints and tied up."

She added, “I think she created a monster, and she didn’t know what to do with the monster.”

Barrymore and her mom, Jaid, in 1991 Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Barrymore became legally emancipated when she was 14, and eventually became estranged from her mother.

Now that she and her mother have reconnected, she is focusing on forgiveness and healing.

“I just think that I don’t want to hold onto anything, and I want to just forgive, let go, let live, and be at peace with how things are and who people are,” she said on TODAY.

“Proud. Me and my mom. On Mother's Day!” Barrymore captioned an Instagram photo from May 2017.

During Barrymore’s recent chat with Hudson on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the two actors reflected on the parallels in their family backgrounds.

Hudson, who is the son of Goldie Hawn, was also previously estranged from his father, musician Bill Hudson. He and his sister, Kate Hudson, were largely raised by Hawn’s long-term partner, Kurt Russell.

“Of course, Kurt raised me,” Hudson said. “He came into my life, he made me the man that I am today. He’s taught me some really amazing lessons. When I was growing up, I was a mama’s boy and my dad wasn’t there, and I had just my sister and my mother.”

In recent years, Hudson has reconnected with his biological father, saying that like Barrymore, he has been focusing on forgiveness and compassion.

“There’s been a catharsis that I’ve had,” he said. “We have a really great relationship now.”