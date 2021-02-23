Drew Barrymore's daughters created a birthday surprise — and it moved her to tears

Happy birthday, Drew Barrymore!

That’s what many of the star’s friends and fans — including a familiar face from TODAY — said Monday as Barrymore celebrated turning 46 on her eponymous daytime talk show.

The guest greetings and sweet montages sparked emotional reactions throughout the episode, but none so much as the one that truly took the actor and host by surprise.

Drew's daughters, Olive and Frankie, surprise her with an absolutely adorable animated message to wish her a happy birthday! 💛 #HappyBirthdayDrewYou pic.twitter.com/Q9yXu2SdUw — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) February 22, 2021

Halfway through the televised bash, Savannah Guthrie told Barrymore to “get the tissues out” and watch an animated message from two people who couldn’t attend the party in person, because they were busy back in school — her daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6.

The proud mom was in tears and covering her face before the clip even began.

“Hi, mom,” her youngest daughter said while an adorable cartoon represented her and her sister as a pair of cats. “Olive and I wanted to send you a special message on your birthday. So here it goes...”

What followed was a poem worthy of even more waterworks.

Drew Barrymore's kiddies turned into kitties for a sweet birthday message to mom. The Drew Barrymore Show / YouTube

“We love you more than squirrels in pearls or eating cheese in the breeze,” Frankie read. “We love you more than holding hands or swinging on the trapeze / We love you so much it makes us nuts / We love you so much with all our guts.”

Then, for the final line, the little one added, “There’s really one thing left to say, you’re the best mom in the world — happy birthday!”

The animation allowed the girls to show their mom just how much she means to them, which is especially sweet given that they can sometimes be her harshest critics.

Barrymore recently opened up about her daughters during a chat with friend and former co-star Hugh Grant for the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, telling him that they’re just not fans of her work.

She said they told her they didn’t like her rom-coms, like 1999’s “Never Been Kissed” or her 2004 flick with Adam Sandler, “50 First Dates.”

And when it came to her big breakout role, their opinion was no different.

Drew Barrymore in 1982's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial." Universal Pictures

“They did not like ‘E.T.’ at all,” she told a surprised Grant. “They’re just not up for it. Nope.”

Tough crowd — but as their poem proved, they can be tender, too.