How Drew Barrymore is giving her girls the childhood she didn't have

Drew Barrymore had an unorthodox childhood. Born into an acting dynasty, she was catapulted toward stardom at age 7. Soon after, Barrymore was introduced by her mother, Jaid, to the world of partying, drinking and drugs. By the age of 12, she had already been in rehab.

Now Barrymore is giving her daughters a very different childhood.

Today, Barrymore, 46, describes herself as “boring, happy and healthy.” The Flower Beauty founder and eponymous talk show host shares daughters, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman. A wild night involves staying up too late watching a good movie.

Barrymore is committed to providing her girls with the stability she craved when she was growing up.

"Dinner, bath and bed is very consistent," Barrymore told TODAY Parents.

But she's also incorporating parts of her upbringing into her parenting.

“I’m inspired to do things differently, and yes, my kids live such a different life than the way I grew up,” Barrymore said. "At the same time, I’m still quite bohemian and like a lot of goofiness and adventure and I’m not fighting that.”

Barrymore is big on routines — eating breakfast as a family is a big one — but she admits that the COVID-19 epidemic “threw all of that off.” For six months, Barrymore was homeschooling Olive and Frankie from their New York City apartment.

“They didn’t see me as a teacher and didn’t respect my authority in that department,” Barrymore explained. “I was worried that they were lagging behind because the Zoom experience is not the same as the classroom, and that was so hard.”

Barrymore noted that while Olive and Frankie “love screen time,” they were not fans of “iPad school,” and missed their friends terribly.

“They’re back in school finally, but it’s very inconsistent and shuts down all the time because of precautions,” Barrymore said. “They get so excited and then it stops all over again. So I try to give them consistency in other ways. The people in their world are consistent. And their dad and I work really hard to be a good team. That’s functioning great right now.”

As Barrymore pointed out, “There is no manual to pandemic parenting,” but she’s found things that work for her brood.

“I’m constantly on the hunt for activities or stimulation,” she said. “We’ve also gotten really into riding bikes. Frankie still rides on the back of mine.”

Barrymore has also discovered one upside to the pandemic.

“They’re sick of their iPads and we’re doing arts and crafts again!” she exclaimed.

