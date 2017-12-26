Drew Barrymore reunites with ex for Christmas fun with daughters — see the pics

share tweet pin email

No, it's not a romantic sequel, but actress Drew Barrymore did reunite with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, for the holiday weekend.

The exes spent time with their daughters, Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3, for a Christmas holiday to remember in Idaho.

"Yay successful Xmas morning," Barrymore captioned an Instagram pic of herself and Kopelman enjoying a corn dog and drinks at a brewpub.

#coparenting #kidsnaping Yay successful Xmas morning A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Barrymore, 42, continued to chronicle the family's adventures skating and skiing over the weekend on social media.

I need a cinematographer credit #franksanddad A post shared by Drew Barrymore (@drewbarrymore) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Barrymore closed out her family's memorable Christmas weekend with an Instagram pic of herself and her daughters. The caption read, "Merry Christmas 2017... 2018 you better watch yourself!"

This was the latest shared co-parenting adventure for Barrymore and Kopelman, who ended their four-year marriage in 2016. The actress periodically posts photos of herself with Kopelman on Instagram, including one in honor of Father's Day earlier this year.

"Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family," the actress and the art consultant said when they announced their split in a joint statement in April of 2016.

"Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority."