May 31, 2019, 5:00 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Congratulations to little Frankie Barrymore Kopelman!

The youngest daughter of Drew Barrymore and her ex-husband, Will Kopelman, just graduated from kindergarten.

But that's far from the best thing the 5-year-old has to celebrate.

She also has the good fortune to have parents who are only too happy to reunite for their kids whenever the occasion calls for it.

Frankie is all smiles as her parents embrace her and give her a kiss on each cheek in an Instagram photo shared by her art consultant father. Proud dad Kopelman holds up his daughter's kindergarten completion certificate for all to see and next to the photo, he added a simple caption, writing, "Graduate," next to an emoji of a graduation cap.

It's a picture-perfect example of co-parenting after divorce.

Barrymore and Kopelman, who are also co-parents to 6-year-old daughter Olive, split up in the spring of 2016, after nearly four years of marriage. At the time, they made their intentions clear when it came to their kids.

"Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority," they said in a statement.

Kopelman's Instagram post on Thursday wasn't the first time this month that he's shown their continuing commitment to their family.

In honor of Mother's Day, he posted two photos of his daughters — one in the company of his own mother and the other with Barrymore.

"To these two moms and loving mothers everywhere, ya'll make the world go round, thank you," he wrote.