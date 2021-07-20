'Dream Home Makeover' stars Shea and Syd McGee welcome baby No. 3

It’s another girl for Shea and Syd McGee!

The “Dream Home Makeover” stars have welcomed their third daughter.

“We’re so excited to share that our sweet baby girl is here!” the couple captioned a photo of the happy couple with their newest bundle of joy on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Margot McGee joined our family Sunday morning and we’re over the moon soaking up every bit of her newborn goodness.”

The McGees are also the parents of two other daughters, Wren, 8, and Ivy 5.

Shea McGee said the girls were very excited to have a sister.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

"We went two weeks ago and picked out little welcome home packages for the baby," she told TODAY Parents earlier this month. "They picked out little stuffed animals and some jammies and outfits — whatever they wanted from the store to welcome home our new baby."

The girls, who were not allowed to be in the hospital because of COVID-19, had fun prepping for their little sister's arrival.

"I was trying not to give direction in the store and let them do their own thing, which was hard," McGee said. "But it was really fun to see them get excited and feel like they’re part of the process."

McGee shared that she's designed a nursery for the new baby around her idea for a mauve ceiling.

"I love to get inspiration from floral arrangements and I've been noticing that I love mauve-hued flowers," said McGee. "This time, I knew I wanted wallpaper everywhere and I knew I wanted a mauve ceiling which was new for me, and kind of a risk because I had never painted a ceiling mauve before.... I built the room up from there."

"There's a lot of things that are hard about having a new baby," McGee said, "but the nursery is one of the bright spots for me."

Related video: