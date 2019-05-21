Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 21, 2019, 9:12 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Meghan Holohan

When Vivica C. Coxx took the stage in a huge blonde wig while wearing an iridescent green, pink and gold dress with a black sequin to perform “Big, Blonde and Beautiful” from “Hairspray,” the middle school students in the auditorium paused.

Then they went wild.

“There were just factions of students who were like ‘Yaaaaassss’ and I just felt so magical,” Coxx, 35, a drag performer in Durham, North Carolina, told TODAY Parents. “Every time we came out with a new look they just lost their minds.”

Vivica C. Coxx performed several songs for students at Central Park School for Children as a way to introduce them to inclusion and bullying. Satsuki "Sunshine" Scoville

Coxx and Stormie Daie are two drag performers who participated in Durham’s Central Park School of Children’s (CPSC) Pride and Liberation Event. Prior to the May 13 assembly, teachers had been noticing that LGBTQ students experienced more bullying and that they felt excluded.

“We were seeing data that our LGBTQ students were experiencing direct and indirect bullying,” Taylor Schmidt, an eighth grade social studies teacher at CPSC and an event organizer, told TODAY. “More still needed to be done.”

Schmidt and his colleague, Schara Brooks, an eighth grade science teacher, knew that introducing more LGBTQ pioneers into the curriculum and talking about the problems of bullying would help. But they wanted to do something that really made a statement. And, they knew that the drag performers from the locally-renowned House of Coxx would deliver.

“I was like ‘Heck yeah! We have to do this,’” Brooks told TODAY. “It was a really cool way of getting the information out there. Every time that Vivica and Stormie spoke, the students were enamored.”

When Stormie Daie read stories to K-4th graders as part of Central Park School for Children's Pride and Liberation Event the little kids wondered how her eyelashes were so long and thought she was the prettiest woman they had ever met. Satsuki "Sunshine" Scoville

The event featured drag and step team performances sprinkled between education info about LGBTQ history and identity and bullying for fifth through eighth grade students (while kindergarten through fourth grade students had drag queen reading hour with Daie). Local leaders, including Vernetta Alston, an openly gay city council person, and, Helena Cragg, the executive director of the LGBTQ Center of Durham, also spoke.

“I’ve heard a lot of positive things,” Brooks said.

Schmidt already noticed more students defending their LGBTQ peers or coming out of the closet.

“Kids who haven’t had a voice … feel safe to speak up,” he said. “The school has been lifted all week. It has felt like a different vibe.”

Throughout the school year, teachers had been incorporating important LGBTQ figures — such as Alan Turing, Marsha P. Johnson, James Baldwin and Sally Ride — into lessons. For the event, Schmidt and Brooks worked closely with Coxx, who had recently expanded her drag show to include a family-friendly version. They knew they wanted the drag queens to perform songs that stress empowering themes, such as “American Pie” by trans singer Shea Diamond.

“It is about being treated like a human and being happy,” Coxx said. “They wanted something with weight and reverence to talk about LGBT struggles.”

While teachers wanted the drag queens to preform to songs that talked about LGBT struggles, Vivica C. Coxx included some fun songs, such as Demi Lovato's "Sorry Not Sorry." Satsuki "Sunshine" Scoville

But the drag queens also preformed to upbeat pop songs, too, because “they’re kids. Let them have some fun,” said Coxx.

Brooks, who is also the step team coach, helped the team come up with a performance about the problems with bullying LGBTQ people. Parents received a letter prior to the event and if they felt uncomfortable they could keep their children home from school. But most families welcomed it.

“The world is full of so many different kinds of people and I think they all deserve respect. If that is the only lesson my daughter takes away from middle school, I consider it a success,” Daniel Niblock, 45, a video producer and dad to 13-year-old Layla, told TODAY. “If one bully left that show and decided to be a kinder person it was worth it.”

Niblock heard about the assembly when Layla mentioned in an off-handed way. He welcomed the school’s approach to tackling difficult concepts.

Even the students who thought they were too cool for an assembly were cheering and clapping for drag queen Stormie Daie. Teacher Taylor Schmidt said Daie "brought the thunder" to the Pride and Liberation event. Satsuki "Sunshine" Scoville

“Watching a few drag queens preform and speak about their personal journeys isn’t going to change any student’s sexual orientation but I think it could help some at-risk students realize they are valuable,” he said.