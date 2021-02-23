Dr. Laura Berman 'regularly' tested son for drugs before fatal overdose

Dr. Laura Berman is opening up about her 16-year-old son Sammy, who died of an accidental drug overdose earlier this month.

In Tuesday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show,” the relationship therapist and her husband, Samuel Chapman, recalled discovering that Sammy was experimenting with marijuana.

“Obviously we came down very firmly, we had a zero-tolerance,” Berman, 51, revealed. “We even got him a drug counselor that he met with. There was also a therapist that he met with once a week.”

Berman added that she and Chapman tested Sammy “regularly” for drugs.

But tragically, it wasn’t enough. On February 7, Berman announced on Instagram that her “beautiful boy” had overdosed in his bedroom after purchasing fentanyl-laced Xanax from a drug dealer on Snapchat.

"Laura went up to talk to him about his internship and discovered him lying on the ground on his back, passed away. Vomit coming out of his mouth in what they call the classic fentanyl death pose where the respiration slows down so much they pass out, they vomit and they choke on it," Chapman told Oz.

Chris Evans, acting administrator for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) previously told NBC News’ Kate Snow that people believe they are ordering pills by common names such as Xanax, but they’re actually made of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.

“The lethality of one pill is something that we haven’t seen before and we haven’t really faced,” Evans explained.

Berman and Chapman are still waiting on the final results of Sammy’s toxicology report, which can take six weeks or longer.

Snapchat said it has a zero-tolerance policy for using the platform to buy or sell illegal drugs.

“We are constantly improving our technological capabilities to detect drug-delated activity so that we can intervene proactively,” the company said in a statement. “We had no high priority than keeping Snapchat a safe environment and we will continue to invest in protecting our community.”

But that's not enough for Berman and Chapman. They believe digital media platforms should be accountable for their content.

Berman recounted to Dr. Oz how she showed the police the drug dealer's Snapchat and Twitter handle.

"They said, 'That's great, but don't get your hopes up because we don't even bother to call the social media companies anymore because they use the privacy and free speech laws to not give us any identifying information," Berman said. "The only thing they'll do is take the profile down and then the dealer will just pop up two seconds later within a completely different profile name."