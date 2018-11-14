Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Donatella Arpaia's family recently grew by two as she and husband Allan Stewart welcomed their long-awaited twins to the world.

The Food Network star and restaurateur gave birth to son Noah Christian and daughter Emma Mariella on Oct. 20, after five years and five rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Arpaia, who also shares a 7-year-old son with Stewart, called the new additions her "two little miracles" in an interview with People.

Donatella Arpaia with son Alessandro and husband Allen Stweart. Courtesy of Donatella Arpaia

"I’m a little tired, but I’m feeling good," the 47-year-old mom noted in an exclusive with the magazine. "I’m kind of in a whirlwind."

And she's happy to be there. After all, it's a joy that's been building for months. Back in May, Arpaia announced her happy news right here on TODAY.

"You see these buns here?" she asked at the start of a cooking segment about making the perfect short rib burgers. The "Iron Chef America" judge then shifted her hand to her belly as she added, "Well, I've got two buns in the oven. I do!"

In fact, it was an earlier visit to TODAY in November of 2017 that helped inspire Arpaia to keep following her dream to expand her family — in particular, it was a chat with then-new mom Hoda Kotb, who'd adopted her sweet Haley Joy months earlier.

“I hadn’t expected that Hoda’s own happiness would open my heart,” she told us.

But it did, and after witnessing Hoda's experience and hearing her positive reassurances, she then began to consider adoption for her own family.

That is, until she tried one more round of IVF and received a startling declaration from son Alessandro.

He shared with her a dream in which he spoke to God and learned that she was pregnant with twins. He even informed her that they'd be named Noah and Emma.

Soon enough, she learned he was right about the babies, at least in part.

Doctors initially dashed Alessandro's prediction about having a little sister on the way, telling Arpaia that she was having two boys. But they later revealed they were wrong, and Alessandro had it right all along.

She told People that now the big brother is "just in love with them. No jealously or anything so far. It's just been great."

Congratulations to the whole family!