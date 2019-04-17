Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Let him eat cake — a lot of cake.

Veteran NFL quarterback and father of seven Ryan Fitzpatrick, who’s playing with the Miami Dolphins, arrived at an offseason minicamp Tuesday saying he’s packed on a few pounds since last season because he’s eaten a lot of birthday cake.

“The thing with me is I have seven kids, so in January we have three birthdays,” Fitzpatrick, 36, told reporters, according to the Miami Herald.

“We’ve got a family birthday party, which includes cake and then we’ve got a friend’s birthday party which includes cake. So, that’s six times in January.”

We’ve got three birthdays in March ... That’s cake six out of 10 or 11 days.

While February offered a bit of a respite, Fitzgerald, soon received a few more blows to his ballooning dad bod.

“We’ve got three birthdays in March ... which again, that’s a tough stretch. That’s cake six out of 10 or 11 days. Then we’ve got an April birthday. So, it doesn’t slow down,” he said.

Fitzpatrick, who’s a Harvard graduate, is now ready to shed those unwanted pounds and get back into playing shape.

“But now that the birthdays are behind me, and I think I’m going to try to go from peak offseason form maybe down to peak in-season form, I’ll be OK,” he said.

And maybe when he gets back into form, he can celebrate with a nice piece of cake, right?