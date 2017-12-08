Doctors race to 'save' Elf on the Shelf after accident with family dog

share tweet pin email

Surgeons equipped with a pair of Santa's special gloves saved Christmas for one little girl after her Elf on the Shelf had a rough encounter with the family dog.

Aubrie Thelen, 7, was distraught on Wednesday morning after she discovered her dog, Zoey, had attacked her family's elf, whom they named Sam.

The German shepherd ripped off Sam's right arm and left a hole in his rosy red cheek.

Luckily, Aubrie's mom, Jenn Thelen, is the nurse manager for the emergency department at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, Florida.

She told Aubrie there were "special doctors" who could save Sam. She and her colleagues then rushed into action to save the little North Pole assistant.

An adorable video posted to Facebook by the hospital captured the ER team's heroics.

After wheeling the elf in on a gurney and assessing his injuries, an emergency room staffer named Ashley donned some special gloves and got to work.

"OK, let's see what we can do," one said. "Make some magic happen."

As any kid with an Elf on the Shelf knows, no human can touch Santa's little spy or he will lose his magic. That's why Ashley made sure to wear Santa's special magic gloves while sewing Sam back together.

Ashley then sprinkled some Christmas magic (actually glitter) on Sam once he was back in one piece. The elf was discharged from the hospital the same day.

"Sam is now back on his shelf and mom will definitely make sure that he is out of Zoey’s reach,'' the hospital wrote on Facebook.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.