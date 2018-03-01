Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

11 free printables for the cutest DIY first-day-of-school signs

May the Pinterest gods smile on you this back-to-school season.
by Terri Peters / / Source: TODAY

On more than one occasion, I've been complimented for being a "put-together mom" who takes first-day-of-school photos of my kids holding signs marking the grade they're beginning.

This assessment is so far from the truth, it's scary. Case in point, my kids' back-to-school photo from last year.

My kids, Bennet and Kennedy, begged to wear pixelated sunglasses in last year's back-to-school photos.
My kids, Bennet and Kennedy, begged to wear pixelated sunglasses in last year's back-to-school photos.Terri Peters

Yes, those signs are upside down, and those are pixelated sunglasses? A last-minute Amazon Prime order after they begged for them because of something they saw on YouTube. I don't ask questions.

The truth is, most years, I'm rummaging in my garage for picture frames at 9 p.m. the night before and praying the Pinterest gods will provide a printable sign that doesn't require money or a lengthy download process.

So far, it's worked out. But I'm far from put-together.

For the rest of my not-put-together sisters, I'm doing the work early this year, rounding up some of the cutest free-and-easy back-to-school sign downloads. You're welcome.

The only thing I can't do for you is hunt down an unused 8 X 10 frame in your basement. Or make sure your printer has toner — you might want to check on that before the big day, too.

