March 28, 2019, 4:59 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Terri Peters

Vacationing with Mickey and friends may get trickier for families who use strollers inside Disney parks.

Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland have announced updates to their stroller policies, to take effect on May 1, 2019. The new regulations prohibit strollers larger than 31 inches wide and 52 inches long, and ban stroller wagons altogether.

"Walt Disney World Resort makes updates from time to time, and the reduction of stroller sizes is intended to ease guest flow and reduce congestion, making the park experience more enjoyable for everyone who visits," reads an announcement on the Walt Disney World website. "Many strollers, including many double jogging strollers, fit within these guidelines."

A similar announcement appears on the Disneyland website. Both parks advise parents to rent strollers within the parks, should they have questions about whether or not their personal strollers will be permitted.

Disney will also ban smoking within their parks (eliminating existing smoking areas) and is restricting items like loose and dry ice in personal coolers.

The announcement leaves some parents concerned about transporting their kids on future vacations. And, concerned moms and dads are taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the decision.

"Disney going smoke free and banning stroller wagons is just proving that 2019 really is that b--ch," wrote one user.

"You guys are making parents' lives harder by making these unnecessary rules," said another.

But not all parents oppose the decision.

"I hope this is legit," reads one tweet. "Those wide strollers are annoying."

Below are more reactions to the news on Twitter.