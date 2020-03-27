Disney World, Disneyland to remain closed 'until further notice'

Sign up for our newsletter

Disney announced Friday that Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, will remain closed indefinitely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"While there is still much uncertainty with respect to the impacts of COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our guests and employees remains The Walt Disney Company’s top priority," a statement from the company reads.

"As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice."

The company also provided an update on how it was dealing with pay for staff.

"The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18," the statement notes.

Both Disney parks had closed in mid-March.

On Tuesday, Universal Studios announced its theme parks in Hollywood and Orlando will be closed through April 19.