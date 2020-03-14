Disney Plus makes 'Frozen 2' available starting Sunday

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic closing schools, Disney Plus is throwing parents a life raft.

The streaming service announced Friday night that "Frozen 2" will be available starting Sunday.

In a release, the company said it is happy to "surprise families with some fun and joy during this challenging period."

“Frozen 2 has captivated audiences around the world through its powerful themes of perseverance and the importance of family, messages that are incredibly relevant during this time, and we are pleased to be able to share this heartwarming story early with our Disney+ subscribers to enjoy at home on any device,” Bob Chapek, the chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company said in a statement.

The news comes as many institutions switch to remote work and learning as people try to practice social distancing an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

As of Friday evening, 13 states had shut down all K-12 schools, according to NBC News reporting.