Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Ooh la la ... these toys are posh!

Fans of the "Fancy Nancy" series of children's books will be thrilled with the new dolls, play sets and dress up clothes based on the Disney Junior adaptation of the famous stories, which feature a precocious young girl with an adorable interest in French culture.

Disney Junior's "Fancy Nancy" premiered in July 2013, and features several beautifully animated episodes and shorts based on the original series by author Jane O'Connor and illustrator Robin Preiss Glasser.

Mia Sinclair Jenness, who voices Fancy Nancy in the Disney Junior series, attends Sweet Suite 2018 on July 11, 2018 in New York City. Monica Schipper / Getty Images

Now, fans of the books and series can get fancy along with the beloved character thanks to the toy collection, available at major retailers everywhere starting August 1.

Mia Sinclair Jenness, the actress who voices Nancy in the Disney Junior series, says seeing her character brought to life through the dolls was as much a dream come true as learning she'd been chosen for her role.

"The books came out the year I was born, and I've always been a huge fan," Mia told TODAY Parents. "I love the dolls, and I also love the dress up sets because it's so fun to feel like a part of Nancy's world."

Here are a few of Mia's favorites, along with more pieces of new the "Fancy Nancy" collection that we think are trés magnifique — that's French for very magnificent!

1. Fancy Nancy Classique Doll, $13, Amazon

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Also available for $13 at Walmart.

2. Fancy Nancy Fantastique Tea Set, $15, Amazon

3. Fancy Nancy Ultimate Dress Up Trunk, $40, Amazon

4. Fancy Nancy Fancy French Phone, $15, Amazon

5. Fancy Nancy Figurines Set, $15, Amazon

6. Fancy Nancy Winter Wonderland Doll, $13, Amazon

7. Fancy Nancy Parisian Doll, $13, Amazon

Also available for $13 at Walmart.

8. Fancy Nancy Boa with hair clips, $10, Amazon

9. Fancy Nancy Fancy Tiara and Necklace, $10, Amazon

10. Fancy Nancy Plush Doll, $17, ShopDisney

Also available for $28 at Amazon.

https://www.today.com/style/laura-ashley-urban-outfitters-serve-90s-nostalgia-t134793