Did you have a miscarriage? Tell us your story

Infertility Awareness Week is the last week in April. While miscarriage is a common experience for people struggling with infertility, every miscarriage is different. If you have experienced a miscarriage, whether recently or years ago, please share your story. We'd like to feature your stories so people can learn about the different ways miscarriages can happen, so they don't feel so alone.

Only your first name (you can put initials, if you like) and age will be displayed with your story; we will not display your email.