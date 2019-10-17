Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are known for being protective parents when it comes to their kids’ privacy.

For instance, despite recent reports about their new addition, the couple haven’t even officially confirmed the arrival of their third child — unless that’s what dad just did.

On Wednesday, the “Deadpool” star shared a sweet photo in which he and his wife can be seen cuddling a partially obscured bundle of joy.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Reynolds, 42, and Lively, 32, lock eyes and smile at each other in the pic, while he rests one hand on her head and she wraps her arms around his waist. Nestled in between them is a tiny baby sporting a knit cap and a very strange grin.

It’s safe to say that the little one gets that grin from dad — or rather from dad’s photo-editing app. In an effort to hide the newborn’s features, Reynolds covered it with a blurry peach-colored blob and a smiley face.

But the text that accompanied the photo was a bit more revealing.

Amid a message about climate change and the upcoming elections in British Columbia, the Canadian-born actor wrote, “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in.”

The couple were already parents to two little girls — James, 4, and Inez, 3 — so with no mention of a son, it seems safe to assume that baby No. 3 continued their all-girl streak.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively with daughters James and Inez attend the ceremony honoring Reynolds with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 15, 2016. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic

That’s all that’s known about the new arrival for now, and it's likely to stay that way for a while.

Reynolds and Lively kept the details of their other little ones under wraps as long as possible.

Although James was born in December of 2014, her name wasn't made public until March of the following year, when Reynolds revealed it right here on TODAY.

There was a similarly long wait between the arrival of Inez in September of 2016 and the public learning her name, too.

"All that sort of stuff with kids and revealing ... I just don't feel the need to publish it," Reynolds told TODAY two months after Inez arrived. "It's a normal feeling that most people might have."

In fact, the pair never even announced Lively’s third pregnancy. Instead, they let her baby bump do the talking at the premiere of Reynolds' film “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” in May.

Blake Lively debuted her baby bump at the premiere of "Pokemon Detective Pikachu" in Times Square on May 2, 2019. Evan Agostini / AP

Their guarded approach when it comes to details about their growing family is easy to understand, according to Reynolds.

"(My children) didn't really choose this profession or this life,” he told TODAY. “And they can quickly get swept up in that world."