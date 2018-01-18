Did Kim Kardashian just tease the name for baby No. 3 in this cryptic post?

share tweet pin email

Sharing a glimpse of a high-end designer bag isn't exactly off-brand for Kim Kardashian, but the reality TV star's fans think there's more than meets the eye with a particular picture she posted to Instagram.

In fact, they believe it's all about her brand-new baby's name.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 17, 2018 at 5:58pm PST

Kardashian and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate on Monday, and on Wednesday, mom shared the curious photo above — an extreme close-up of a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag — without a caption.

What could it mean?!

If you're thinking a new social media sponsorship for the frequently sponsored star or a maybe a hint for West that she'd like a mom-again present from the fashion house, then ... well, you might be right.

But those guesses hardly seem fun compared to the baby-name guessing game that's going on in Kardashian's Instagram comments. Followers are convinced the designer image is really a cryptic clue about the name the parents have picked for North and Saint's little sister.

Guesses include:

Louis

Louise

Lou

Vuitton

Love

Lovey

LV (as well as Elvie, Elvee, Elvy and even Elle V)

Some didn't bother guessing at all, instead giving a little unsolicited advice: "OMG please don't name your kid after a purse/brand!!!"

But maybe it's not as simple as that.

AP

At least one fan fully embraced the name game, avoiding all of the obvious choices and offering up a theory that's worth considering.

"Hmm this is tricky," the commenter noted. "Since Kanye is the 'Louis Vuitton Don' and his mom name is Donda maybe the baby girl name is Don or Dawn."

Frankly, that one is so good, mom and dad might want to consider it — even if it wasn't their original idea.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Kim and Kanye's new daughter shines spotlight on surrogacy Play Video - 2:26 Kim and Kanye's new daughter shines spotlight on surrogacy Play Video - 2:26

Or Kardashian and West could simply check out our list of suggestions, because they couldn't possibly go wrong with Dash or Wing West!