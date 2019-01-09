Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

The war between celebrities and the paparazzi has found a new battlefront, with actress Diane Kruger.

The "Welcome to Marwen" actress has lashed out after photographers took an unauthorized photo of her holding her baby through a window, and she's speaking out over the invasion of privacy.

Kruger, 42, reposted the Instagram photo with her baby's face covered by a large heart on Tuesday:

In her caption, she made an emotional plea for respecting the child's privacy: "These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby. While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety."

Diane Kruger with boyfriend Norman Reedus at the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California in 2018. Getty Images

The child, whose name has not been made public, was born late last year, People magazine reported in November. She is the first child for the German-American actress and her boyfriend, "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus, 50. The baby is Kruger's first; Reedus has a son, Mingus, 19, from a previous relationship with ex Helena Christensen.

Kruger referred to Reedus in further caption comments, asking fans to help.

"Me and @bigbaldhead would kindly ask you to not repost these pictures and help us achieve that goal," she wrote. "Whoever has already posted them, please take them down. Please put yourself in our shoes. We are just like any parent wanting the very best for our child."

This is only the latest incident as stars try to reclaim privacy for their children from invasive photographers. In 2013, testimony from Jennifer Garner and Halle Berry helped California politicians pass a law protecting children from paparazzi, and in 2014 parents Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spearheaded a campaign to get news outlets to enact policies against using unauthorized photos of children.

Still, sometimes celebrities have to go above and beyond. Last year, Bell blocked a photographer's car and spoke with him directly, and so did Hilary Duff, who recorded a video of her encounter.

And fans seem to agree with the actors' steps; as one noted in the comments on Kruger's post, "To say they 'give up' all rights to privacy is a lame excuse for bad behavior."

Added another, "Very sorry to see this. Wishing you and your family all the due privacy you rightly deserve."