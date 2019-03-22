Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 22, 2019, 9:48 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Yi-Jin Yu

Cancer survivor Leah Still, 8, is going to be a big sister!

Her father, former NFL defensive tackle Devon Still, broke the news on Instagram. “Touchdown baby!!! It’s been hard keeping this secret but with a mixture of some prayer, patience, love, y’all advice ... we’re happy to announce we’re pregnant!" he wrote while tagging his wife, Asha Still.

"We can’t wait to welcome the newest member of the #StillSquad," he added.

A minute later, Asha Still posted a similar photo of the couple with their pregnancy test, writing, “Introducing Baby Still!!!" She shared the couple's struggle to conceive, stating, "Finally we hit the ball out the park!!!"

The pair, both 29, have been open about their desire to expand their family after tying the knot nearly three years ago.

Leah, Devon’s daughter from a previous relationship, first came into the spotlight as a childhood cancer patient. She is now in remission from stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare form of pediatric cancer.

Congratulations to the Still family. We can’t wait to meet the little one!