Derek Jeter doesn’t share photos of his daughters on social media. But the former captain of the New York Yankees made an exception after he was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.

In a video, posted on The Players Tribune Instagram page, Jeter, 45, is seen waiting for the exciting call with his wife, Hannah, 29, and their children, Bella, 2, and Story, who was born in Jan. 2019. The athlete is also joined by his parents.

When the phone rings and Jeter learns he’s joining Rockies outfielder Larry Walker in the two-person class, his family erupts into cheers.

Bella, who is overcome with emotion, bursts into tears and cries into her dad's chest.

As the family celebrates, a voiceover begins to list Jeter’s achievements, which include five World Series wins during his 20-year career with the New York Yankees.

Hannah, a model, has said both she and Jeter want to shield their kids from the public eye. For that reason she never puts their pictures on Instagram.

“A lot of people post their children and husbands, and for me that will never be the case,” she told Editorialist in 2016. “Both my husband and I have been in a place in our careers where we have to share so much. And we can handle it. But when you love something so much, you want to protect it more than anything in the world. And for me, that’s my relationship, that’s my kids.”