After 26 years in law enforcement, Deputy Robert Pounds thought he had seen everything.

He was wrong.

On Tuesday, Pounds helped deliver a baby girl on the side of the road in Naples, Florida.

The excitement began at approximately 4 a.m. when Pounds pulled over a car that was going 63 miles-per-hour in a 45 mph zone.

A man named Jean-Louis Wilfrid was behind the wheel, and his pregnant wife, Fabienne Gorges, 35, was screaming in the passenger seat.

“Officer, you have the right to stop me, I’m not gonna even lie,” Wilfrid, 36, can be heard telling Pounds in dash-cam footage. “We have a baby coming out. That’s the reason why I’m speeding.”

At first, Pounds thought it was just an act. Then, he saw the head crowning.

In the video, Pounds proceeds to call for backup and then returns to his patrol vehicle to grab latex gloves and a sterile blanket.

“I’m coming bud, hang on!” Pounds assures Wilfrid.

Moments later, Pounds, a father of three, delivers his first baby.

Throughout the ordeal, Pounds appears remarkably calm.

“It was exciting, it was a bit nerve-racking, but I was happy to be the one to help these people have their child and I’m glad everything turned out OK,” Pounds said in a Facebook video released by the Collier Sheriff’s Office. “I hope the baby grows up to be healthy and happy and live a good life.”

Though Wilfrid's car could probably use a good scrub, his driving record is clean.

As Pounds wrote in the police report, “Due to the nature of the circumstances, Jean-Louis was not given any citations, and he left shortly after the ambulance left with his wife and new daughter.”