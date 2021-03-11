Happy birthday, Sami Sheen!

The look-alike daughter Denise Richards shares with her ex-husband, actor Charlie Sheen, just turned 17 this week, and Mom took the party to Instagram to celebrate their oldest child with several photos and one sweet message.

“Can’t believe my beautiful baby girl is 17!!!!” the actor turned reality TV star wrote in the caption that accompanied the set of pics. “Time flies by so fast, so amazed the beautiful young woman you’ve become. Although a part of me would give anything to have those years back when you were little.”

The first photo shows the teen sitting outside on a sunny day and bearing a striking resemblance to Richards, and that's followed by a few other pics showing off Sami's different moods and looks — including a fun pink hairdo.

But be sure to click or swipe through to the last image in the set to see a sweet family photo, featuring Mom and Dad cradling a newborn Sami (who went by her birth name, Sam, back then) on the cover of People magazine in 2004.

“I cherish those precious moments,” Richards continued in her post. “I love you so much Sami girl. I’m so proud of you. You’re beyond beautiful inside and out and so compassionate. I love you my Sami.”

And to make sure she really felt the love, Richard threw in a double-heart emoji — and a birthday cake one, too.

Charlie Sheen and then-girlfriend Denise Richards attended the world premiere screening of Universal Pictures'' "Undercover Brother" at Loews Cineplex Universal Studios Cinema May 30, 2002. Robert Mora / Getty Images

Sami is just one of the children Richards shares with Sheen. The former couple, who were married 2002 to 2006, have another child together, 15-year-old daughter Lola.

Richards is also mother to a 9-year-old daughter named Eloise.

The 50-year-old married her current husband, Aaron Phypers, in Malibu in September 2018, and her ex was invited to their union but did not attend.

During a 2019 episode of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she said, "No matter what’s gone down with Charlie and I, I invite Charlie to everything having to do with the kids and I."