Denise Richards and daughter Eloise, 9, deliver special message for Pride

Denise Richards and her nine-year-old daughter, Eloise, sent in a special message for Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” to commemorate the five year anniversary of marriage equality in the United States.

“Hi, it’s Denise Richards, and my family and I are proud allies of the LGBTQ+ community and we wanted to say happy Pride Month and gay rights!” the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star said in the sweet video message, standing alongside her daughter in front of a Pride flag.

The Bravo show, hosted by Andy Cohen, shared the video on its Twitter page alongside a note of its significance.

“On June 26, 2015, marriage equality became the law of the land in the United States when the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage,” the tweet read. “On the 5 year anniversary today, we're celebrating with a special message from #RHOBH star @Denise_Richards.”

🌈 On June 26, 2015, marriage equality became the law of the land in the United States when the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage.



On the 5 year anniversary today, we're celebrating with a special message from #RHOBH star @Denise_Richards! pic.twitter.com/WN1Ls3oISR — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) June 27, 2020

LGBTQ Pride month is annually celebrated every June. Why June? The timing coincides with the anniversary of the Stonewall uprising that began on June 28, 1969, considered to be the watershed moment that set off the gay civil rights movement. The month also holds extra significance after marriage equality was passed by the Supreme Court on June 26, 2015.

Richards adopted Eloise as a single mother in 2011. In 2019 during the "Season 9 After Show," Richards revealed that her husband of nearly two years, Aaron Phypers, planned on adopting Eloise. Their nine-year-old daughter lives with Chromosome 8, Monosomy 8p, a rare chromosomal disorder that results when a portion of the eighth chromosome is missing.

During the season nine reunion of the show, Richards opened up about the challenges Eloise deals with, explaining, "It's caused many delays with her and it's caused a lot with speech, development."

"We found out probably two years ago exactly," she continued. "It was a very difficult thing to diagnose, she went through a lot. It was really hard when I saw what was written on the medical report to get the blood test and all the testing done. It was hard to see it in black and white, to be honest."

Denise Richards, Eloise Richards, Lola Sheen and Sam Sheen on Dec. 7, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. Tiffany Rose / WireImage

Richards has shared candid moments of her life with her youngest daughter throughout the years, including the strides they've made as a family. The actress announced on Father's Day one big accomplishment that made the holiday extra special.

"And happy Father’s Day to my beautiful husband I can’t imagine a better father for our Eloise & step father for sami & lola," she wrote in an Instagram post celebrating Father's Day. "I love you so much. And the greatest gift Eloise being able to say 'dad' for the first time a month ago."