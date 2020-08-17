Demi Moore dusted off old family photo albums in honor of her daughter Rumer’s 32nd birthday.

The actress posted a series of throwback photos on Instagram of herself with her eldest child, whom she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

“Words can not do justice to the love, gratitude and joy I have for you. You are a magnificent woman but you will always be my baby,” Moore, 57, wrote. “You changed my life and gave it meaning beyond anything I had ever known. Happy Birthday, Rumer Glenn! I love you forever and a day."

In one photo, Moore is seen in lingerie on the set of the 1996 film “Striptease,” with Rumer hugging her. Another snap, which was taken when Moore had her iconic “Ghost” pixie cut, shows Rumer as a baby in her mother's arms.

Rumer spent her special day enjoying the sunshine in Idaho with her sisters, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 26.

“I forced everyone to do laughter yoga,” Rumer revealed on Instagram, noting that they also brunched on her favorite foods, played croquet and “frolicked in the river.”

Later that day, Tallulah asked the group go around a room and “share their hopes and intentions” for Rumer in the coming year.

"This year I set the intention to let go of anything and everything that no longer serves me and trust that the universe is setting me up to have the life I have always dreamed of… I’m bringing chickens,” Rumer wrote. “For those of you who I don’t get to share my day with, I am endlessly grateful for your love and support. The way you all love me helps me love myself.”