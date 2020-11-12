Demi Moore's daughters celebrate her 58th birthday with throwback family photos

Demi Moore’s birthday celebrations were a family affair!

The "Ghost" star turned 58 on Wednesday, and her three daughters shared sweet birthday tributes for their mom on Instagram.

“M A M A Happy Birthday,” her oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, 32, wrote in a post, along with throwback photos from her childhood. “I feel so grateful I get to live this life with you. You are the most badass, goofy, silly, Scorpio warrior woman I know. I love you to the 🌙 Can’t wait to celebrate you today.”

Her daughter Scout, 29, called her mom an “iconic mother” and an “iconic woman” in another Instagram post full of throwback pics.

“She is weird, she is sexy, she is hilarious, she is the queen of finding the absolute strangest s— on eBay, and luckily she is my mom,” she wrote in her birthday tribute. “I consider myself especially lucky that she is one of my best friends in the entire planet. I love you mama.”

Moore’s youngest daughter, Tallulah, 26, also shared multiple, glowing posts and photos in honor of her mom’s special day.

“HBD TO LITERAL THE HOTTEST WOMAN UGHHHH YOUR BODY IS MY FIRST ADDRESS AND IM BLESSED 4 THAT,” she wrote in one post.

“This human miracle of endless particularity and warrior strength is forever my North Star,” she gushed in another post. “I like you and I love you, I can’t wait to see how devastatingly sexy you make 58 look.”

Moore shares her three daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis. The couple divorced in 2000, but they have remained close over the years. The exes and their kids have joint gatherings, and they have even spent a lot of family time together during quarantine.

Willis’ wife since 2009, Emma Heming Willis, has also become part of the family, and she and the “Die Hard” star posted their own tribute to Moore on Instagram, holding up copies of Moore’s 2019 memoir, “Inside Out.”

Moore and Willis are amicable exes. emmahemingwillis/ Instagram

“Happy birthday @demimoore we adore you!” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Moore also received some in-person birthday wishes from the set of a new project. In late October, production began on a film she's starring in, "Please Baby Please," about a pair of newlyweds who get involved with a greaser gang, according to Deadline.

“Last night on set. My first birthday wishes, right at midnight,” Moore wrote in the caption. “Thank you to everyone for making me feel so special today!”