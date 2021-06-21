Demi Moore celebrates ex Bruce Willis on Father's Day with family photos

It’s been more than two decades since they split up, but Demi Moore is still grateful ex-husband Bruce Willis is the father of their three daughters.

The “Disclosure” star paid tribute to Willis in honor of Father’s Day on Sunday with a sweet message on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to this #girldad! We are so lucky to have you,” she captioned a pair of photos, including a throwback shot of Willis with daughters Rumer, now 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27. Another more recent family photo features the daughters, along with Willis and Moore.

Moore, 58, and Willis appear to be on more than cordial terms. In March, Moore posted another picture to celebrate the “Die Hard” star’s 66th birthday.

Watch TODAY All Day ! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long. Sign up for the TODAY Newsletter!

“Happy birthday, BW! You are a one of a kind! So thankful to share these three beautiful girls and for our blended families,” she captioned a photo of them altogether standing on an overturned tree branch.

Since their divorce, Willis has gone on to marry Emma Heming Willis, 43, with whom he has two daughters, Mabel, 9, and Evelyn, 7. A few days before Willis’ birthday, Moore wrote glowingly of Heming Willis on International Women’s Day on Instagram.

"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life," Moore wrote.

Moore and Willis also made some headlines last year when they quarantined together with their kids.

“I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had,” she told Naomi Campbell on the supermodel’s YouTube show, “No Filter with Naomi,” in February.

“It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school.”