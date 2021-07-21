Demi Moore gives 30th birthday tribute to daughter Scout Willis

As Scout Willis enters a new decade, her famous mom made sure the whole world celebrated with her.

“You were already carving out your unique path when you decided to arrive 3.5 weeks early 30 years ago,” Demi Moore posted on Instagram with several photos of her daughter. “You continue to do so with every courageous, thoughtful, and meaningful move you make in this life.”

Moore — who shares daughters Scout, Rumer, 32, and Tallulah, 27, with her ex, actor Bruce Willis — added that she learns from Scout “everyday.”

“I am inspired by you. I really like you. And I am honored to be your mother. Excited to be sharing this life with you. I love you madly!” she wrote.

“Love you to the moon,” Moore added in her Instagram story with a baby photo.

Rumer, 32, also shared kind words about her younger sister on social media. In her Instagram stories, Rumer wrote that Scout is her best friend and the love she has for her is “immeasurable.”

“You are radiant inside and out,” she added. “You are unapologetically yourself.”

Scout Willis and Demi Moore at a New York fashion show in September 2017. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Moore was married to Willis from 1987 until 2000. While the former couple went their separate ways, they've remained friends and supportive co-parents. She also gave Willis’ current wife, Emma, a shoutout on International Women’s Day.

"I #SeeHer as family who I am honored to call a friend. Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another,” she wrote in a heartfelt Instagram post. “We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life.”

The blended family spends plenty of time together too, especially during quarantine, when they took refuge together in Idaho.

Emma also shared a tribute to Scout on her Instagram story Tuesday.

“30 years ago, this magical being was created,” she wrote. “Keep shining bright.”