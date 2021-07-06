Demi Moore and daughter Rumer look like twins in new vacation pic

There's nothing like mother-daughter time!

Actor Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis got to soak up the sun together on the Greek island of Santorini on the Fourth of July, and as a recent photo shows, the duo looks like they could be twins.

Moore shared a sweet selfie with her oldest daughter on Instagram Sunday where they're both sporting red swimsuits and black sunglasses as they cruise around in a boat with their long dark hair catching the breeze and their skin glowing from the sun, all amid a gorgeous view of mountains in the background.

"Happy 4th from Santorini!" the "Ghost" star captioned the photo.

Moore's two other daughters with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, Scout and Tallulah, may not have appeared in any Santorini snapshots, but they did have the opportunity to pose with their mom for a recent ad campaign for swimwear company Andie.

Moore shared some photos from the Andie shoot in a post on Instagram Tuesday, where she's pictured wearing a black one-piece suit while her daughters model white, red and gray suits.

"SO excited to finally share @andieswim’s new campaign, celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love… It was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most ❤️," Moore wrote in the accompanying caption.

Scout Willis also shared some of the photos on her own Instagram, praising photographer Cass Bird. "She captured the moments in between, the true intimacy of our family!" she wrote.

Even though Moore split from her daughters' father in 2000, the whole family appears to have remained close, even quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic. Moore also recently celebrated her youngest child's engagement.

Back in May, she shared some photos from the moment she learned of the exciting news, including one with her daughter and future son-in-law giving her kisses on her cheeks and another that showed the family's group FaceTime when she found out.

"Congrats to my baby girl and her adorable beloved on their engagement! Happy day for the whole family," Moore wrote at the time.