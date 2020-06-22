Demi Moore and ex Bruce Willis celebrated Father's Day with their blended family

Demi Moore had a sweet message for ex-husband Bruce Willis as they spent Father’s Day together with their three daughters and other family members.

“Happy Father’s Day, Bruce! Your kids are so lucky to have you,” the actress, 57, wrote on Instagram as she shared photos of their blended family celebrating the day with cake.

Their youngest daughter, Tallulah Willis, 26, also honored her dad, 65, with a heartfelt Instagram message.

“Hey BeeDub,” she wrote. “Thanks for giving me my mischievous smirk and for the many bed picnics you facilitated (‘Always lay a towel down Booski, crumbs are not fun’), for cutting green apples into perfect slices and the generous dollop of peanut butter beside them, for showing me how to be 10 shades of cool. Thank you.”

Scout Willis, 28, posted a throwback photo of Willis with her and her sisters, writing “My papa doesn’t even really understand what social media is so i wont address this to him, but damn I love and appreciate this man!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Rumer Willis, 31, went deep into the archives and shared a series of cute throwback photos of her dad as a new parent.

Willis’ wife of 11 years, Emma Heming Willis, also shared a loving message for her husband as they celebrated Father’s Day as a blended family.

“We love and adore him this much. Happy Father’s Day to one of the best,” she wrote on Instagram.

Moore and Willis may have been divorced for nearly two decades, but they still seem to have a supportive relationship.

During quarantine, the friendly exes have been spending plenty of family time together with their three grown daughters, as well as with Heming Willis and the two daughters she shares with the “Die Hard” star, Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

Willis and Moore even had a matching pajama party back in April, and Heming Willis posted a supportive note on Instagram.

"Not many can pull that color off! Lookin good squad," she wrote.

Heming Willis also recently celebrated her 42nd birthday with Willis, Moore, and the entire extended family.