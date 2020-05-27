Delivery driver stops to pray while dropping off medicine for high-risk child

Delivery driver Monica Salinas brings people packages for a living, but her efforts to help those in her community don't stop there.

In a recent viral video, the Nampa, Idaho, resident was seen via doorbell camera taking a moment to pray while making a delivery to a house with a sick child.

The home belongs to the Pearsons, who are parents to 8-month-old Lucas.

Lucas has a heart condition and difficulty eating, according to local NBC affiliate KTVB, and the Pearsons were told by their doctor that he could go into respiratory distress if he contracts the coronavirus.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

#7sHero: We tracked down the @Amazon delivery driver who stopped to say a prayer at one of the houses on her route in Nampa. We’ll tell you why she did it, and why it touched so many hearts. Join us tonight on @KTVB. pic.twitter.com/3m8jqwW7Ui — Maggie O'Mara (@maggieKTVB7) May 24, 2020

Lucas' parents, Derek and Raquel, had posted a sign on their front door thanking delivery workers for bringing medical supplies for their son.

"I kind of choked up a bit," Raquel Pearson told KTVB about the moment she saw Salinas praying. "It's been really hard to get through this, so I'm really touched that a stranger would take time out of her day to wish our son well like that."

Derek Pearson said Salinas' gesture sent "positive vibes to Lucas and our family."

"I was really touched by it," he told the station.

Raquel Pearson posted the video in a local Facebook group, and it's since gone viral. Salinas told KTVB that she was shocked by the reaction, both online and from people texting her messages of support.

“There was a note and it said their baby's food was essential, and every time I see that note, it just touches my heart,” Salinas recalled.

“I just stopped to do what my heart told me to do, to say a prayer for the baby and for the parents, because that's got to be very painful for all of them to see their baby hurt and struggle," she said. "I just prayed that they can make it through another day, one day at a time.”

Salinas added that notes like the one the Pearsons left meant a lot to essential workers.

“People leave notes to thank us for going on the front line, and those are the things we appreciate," she told the station. "It's nice to be appreciated."