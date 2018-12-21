Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

By Courtney Gisriel

This is it. If you haven't bought a gift by now, you've probably resigned yourself to giving a gift card.

We urge you not to give up! There's still time to get a thoughtful gift delivered straight to your door. Here are some of the retailers who can still guarantee Christmas Eve delivery and save the day this holiday season.

Amazon Prime members can get free two-day shipping (with no order minimum) up until December 22. (See more of Amazon's shipping calendar here.)

Women's Crossbody Bag, $36, Amazon

This purse is so pretty and thoughtful, your recipient will never know you ordered it on Friday.

LED Wireless Karaoke Microphone, 26, Amazon

This Bluetooth karaoke microphone will provide hours of endless fun over the holiday break.

Bath Bomb Gift Set, $27, Amazon

If you're still doing holiday shopping at this point, you might also want to grab a set for yourself. These luxe bath bombs come in 12 unique scents.

December 19th was the last day for free standard shipping, but the cutoff for next-business-day shipping is December 22 by noon ET. You can also order online for in-store pickup.

Ugg Cozy Scuff Slipper, $60, Nordstrom

These soft slippers will come in handy on chilly winter nights and come in both adult and kid sizes.

SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones, $169, Nordstrom

Wireless headphones are among the most popular gifts of the year, and there's still time to snag a pair for the tech-savvy person on your list (at a discount, no less!).

The cutoff for express shipping delivery by Christmas is 3 p.m. EST on Dec. 21.

Farm Fresh Spa Experience Tin, $32, UncommonGoods

We love this thoughtful gift because it provides any giftee the full spa experience without ever having to leave home.

Family Charades, $26, UncommonGoods

There's nothing better than a gift the whole family can enjoy. This game is just that. It's perfect for all ages, so no one feels left out and everyone can join in on the fun.

Order by 12 p.m. EST on Dec. 22 for express delivery before Christmas Eve.

Candlefish Ceramic Candle, $28, Anthropologie

If you've been putting off buying a gift because you're not quite sure what to get, it's time to just give up and get a candle. On the plus side, these are really pretty so they definitely don't feel like an afterthought.

Ceramic Bloom Vase, $28, Anthropologie

Any budding interior designer would treasure this petite ceramic vase. It's so beautiful it can even be displayed without any flowers.

Free order pickup is available at Target if you order online now. With this weekend set to be one of the biggest in-store shopping weekends of the year, it will certainly come in handy.

Electric Card Shuffler, $13, Target

Any card shark would love this card shuffling gadget. They'll be able to focus on their blackjack strategy instead of fumbling with a stiff deck of cards.

Google Home Mini, $29, Target

This small smart assistant can make phone calls, play music, tell you the weather and control compatible smart home devices like smart TVs and lights.

Order by 4 p.m. local time on Dec. 23 for pick up before Christmas Eve.

Poopsie Slime Surprise Unicorn, $49, Walmart

Poopsie, the slime-pooping unicorn, has inexplicably become one of the hottest toys of the holiday season. Lucky for you, they can still be found at Walmart stores.

GoPro Hero 7, $179, Walmart

This tiny waterproof camera is just the right size to take on any adventure.

