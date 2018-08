Deal of the Day: 57 percent off mix-and-match earrings from Girl Nation

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Welcome to our new series for TODAY Shopping: Deal of the Day!

Please click on the website links to be directed to the offers from the companies featured, and be sure to read the details. Conditions and restrictions may apply. If you have any specific questions about the details, the products' websites or inventory, please check with the retailers making the offers. You can find their contact information on the sites.

Deal of the Day: August 1

Today's deal is 57 percent off packs of six mix and match earrings from Girl Nation!

Usually, one six-pack costs $32. But with our deal, you'll get a pack for $14.

Choose from six different themed packs on the Girl Nation website — ranging from mermaids and friends to rainbow unicorn fantasy.

Girl Nation Mix it Up earrings, $14 (usually $32), Girl Nation

The enameled jewelry is hypoallergenic, nickel and lead-free with a comfortable backing for girls with sensitive skin. The glossy enamel finish looks cute, shiny and colorful.

They're made for ages 3 and older.