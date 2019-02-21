Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Aug. 22, 2018, 5:41 PM GMT / Updated Feb. 21, 2019, 4:03 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

Watching a little kid's imagination spring to life is so satisfying. Whether they pretend to be pirates on ships or a princesses in a castles, playtime becomes infinitely more adorable when kids create their own little worlds.

So, any toy that doubles as a make-believe prop is a win-win!

That's why we couldn't help but get excited when we saw that one of the most popular toys for playing pretend is currently on sale.

Princess Castle Play Tent, $15, Amazon

This FoxPrint pop-up castle has more than 3,500 positive reviews on Amazon and was originally priced at $30, but today it's discounted for 50 percent off.

For little ones, the castle design transforms a playroom into a kingdom or the perfect hiding space! It can also offer some space for quiet reading or a nap. Plus, the simple structure features glow-in-the-dark stars for extra fun after the sun goes down.

The tent folds up into a 17-inch carrying case. Amazon

While it's pretty enough to serve as a decoration in any kid's bedroom, it's also easy to put away when you need more space. The entire tent folds down into a small carrying case to bring along on trips or easily slip away in the closet.

Creative and imaginative thinking begins at an early age according to child development experts, and the best toys are the ones that enhance their imaginations. "Two-year-olds are entering pretend play and figuring out who they are," said Tovah Klein, director of the Barnard College Center for Toddler Development and author of "How Toddlers Thrive."

This tent could be the perfect treat for the little prince or princess in your own castle.

