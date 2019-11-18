Day care worker tells mom to put son, 5, 'on a diet' in cruel note

Sign up for our newsletter

Francesca Easdon’s son, Kyler, is like many 5 year olds: He would happily eat chicken nuggets for every meal.

"Kyler wasn't thrilled when I started packing more fruits and veggies in his lunch," Easdon told TODAY Parents.

In hopes of getting Kyler more excited about apple slices, the mom from Kingwood, Texas, began including special messages in his lunch box for his teachers to read to him.

“I knew it would make him smile,” Easdon explained.

But the sweet gesture turned sour when an employee at Rocking Horse Day Care added a cruel response.

“Please tell Kyler that his mommy loves him so much and I’m thinking about him. Thank you!” wrote Easdon

“No!” the day care worker replied in black marker. “Put him on a diet and go away!”

Easdon, who says Kyler is in the 91st percentile for height and weight, couldn't believe her eyes.

“I just stood there for a minute staring at it. I felt sick to my stomach,” Easdon revealed. “Kyler is one of the kindest boys you will ever meet. He’s got the biggest heart.”

The woman responsible for the nasty remark, has since been fired, according to Easdon. A spokesperson for Rocking Horse declined to comment when contacted by TODAY Parents.

“She told the director she meant to throw the note away and I wasn’t supposed see it,” Easdon alleged. “That doesn’t make me feel better. That means other people were aware and did nothing about it.”

Easdon, who pulled Kyler from the day care, has been flooded with support since sharing her story on Facebook.

As one person wrote, “I’m so sorry you have to go through this. I can only imagine the rage you must feel. Your boy is perfect the way he is!”