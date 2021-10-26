The brilliant way Kristen Bell talks to her young daughters about sex

Kristen Bell is teaching her daughters, Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, about consent.

While chatting with Gwyneth Paltrow on his “Armchair Expert” podcast Monday, Dax Shepard shared the “ingenious” way Bell describes sex to their children.

“She says, ‘And then the woman takes the man’s penis and puts it in her vagina,’” Shepard, 46, explained. “So right away it’s, you’re in charge of this, you will decide to put this in your vagina, not the man puts his penis in your vagina.”

“You’re in the driver’s seat,” he continued. “I was like, that’s a nice little adjustment we’re gonna make.”

In 2019, "The Good Place" alum and Shepard revealed that they’d had “the talk” with their girls.

“At five years old our daughter came in and said, ‘How are babies made?’” Bell, 41, told PureWow. “Dax sat down and said, ‘Well there’s a sperm and an ovum,’ and she said, ‘All right, I’m going to go back outside.”

She noted that her husband’s use of clinical terminology caused Lincoln’s eyes to glaze over. Still, Shepard wouldn’t change a thing about how he answered her question about the birds and the bees.

“My mom was unbelievably unfiltered with us,” he said. “And I just always appreciated that as a kid and I respected that. I could tell when adults were fibbing to me and I had friends who had parents who didn’t tell them how babies were made and they believed in the stork.”

“I felt grateful that I was being told the truth,” he added. “We have a pretty hardcore policy of ‘We’ll just tell you how it is.’”

