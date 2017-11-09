Dax Shepard reveals the downside of being married to Kristen Bell

share tweet pin email

Kristen Bell may be a talented actress, a gifted singer, a passionate mental health advocate and one heck of a good Samaritan, but she's not perfect — according to husband Dax Shepard.

Yes, the happily married actor has a pet peeve when it comes to his wife.

Apparently, Bell blabs.

During a visit to "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Shepard related a recent example.

"I was at a restaurant last night — this is the truth, the honest truth — and this stranger comes up to me and he says, 'Hey, I just read your kids walked in on you having sex,'" he recalled. "I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He goes, 'Yeah, I saw a headline. Your wife said your kids walked in on you having sex.' I don't even know that she told that story! I don't know what version she told of it."

But when Kimmel asked it was true, Shepard responded, "Ish."

Kevin Mazur / WireImage Actors Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on Jan. 18, 2017 in Los Angeles.

"We put on the TV in the living room — we're bad parents — and then we stole away for a minute," the "El Camino Christmas" star continued. "We were just under the sheets and they walked in."

Besides, he said, it wasn't that awkward.

"It was more just explaining why we were taking a nap in the afternoon while they were on the loose," Shepard said. "But suffice to say, I couldn't have gotten out of bed at that point. That would have been a strange nap."

Ahem.