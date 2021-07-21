Watch Dax Shepard and daughter belt Adele's 'Hello' during road trip

Who doesn’t love a good road trip sing-along?

On Tuesday, Dax Shepard treated fans to a video of himself and his daughter in their RV, belting out Adele’s 2015 ballad “Hello.”

Shepard, who shares girls Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, with wife Kristen Bell, captioned the clip, “Heaven is a place on a twisty row lane mountain pass where screaming @adele with your daughter is required.”

In the adorable footage, the blonde child, who is sitting in the passenger seat, plays with a doll as she sings along with her dad.

"Ummm…this is obviously one of the top three reasons to have a child. It's pretty hard to top car concerts with your biggest fan club," one person commented.

Added another, "Love it. Enjoy every moment. They will be in college before u know it."

Earlier this year, the “Parenthood” actor revealed that he purchased the massive motorhome during the pandemic. It comes complete with bunk beds for the kids, two showers and a washer and dryer.

It should come as no surprise that Shepard, 46, chose not to identify his duet partner or that only the back of her head is shown. Though he and Bell, 41, regularly discuss the funny antics of Lincoln and Delta, they hide their faces on social media and have confronted paparazzi for photographing them.

“My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken,” Bell explained to Romper last year. “I don’t know them yet. I don’t know if they will want that. So I really don’t have the right to choose for them.”

