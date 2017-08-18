Parents

David Bowie and Iman's daughter Lexi turns 17! Mom shares beautiful, rare pic

Despite having a music legend like David Bowie as a dad and a supermodel mother in Iman, Lexi Jones grew up out of the spotlight, with fans of her family only getting brief glimpses of her as she grew up.

But for the second year in a row, Iman has marked the teen's birthday with a rare public pic — and it's a beautiful one.

The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on

"The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old!" mom wrote alongside a photo that showed just how much the lovely girl takes after both of her parents.

And that wasn't the only sweet message posted in honor of Lexi this week. On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of her late father shared a shot of her imposed next to a picture of him at the same age.

HAPPY 17th BIRTHDAY TO LEXI “You’re only seventeen...” We’re sure you will all want to join us in wishing many happy returns of the day to Alexandria Zahra Jones on her 17th birthday. (http://smarturl.it/Lexi17FB) Lexi is 16 in this picture, which was posted by her mother, Iman, last year. The colour pic (by DEZO HOFFMANN) is of her father, Davie Jones, in 1964, an ambitious 17-year-old King Bee himself with a very bright future ahead of him. Happy Birthday Lexi, here’s wishing you a similarly bright future with love ‘n stuff from everybody here. FOOTNOTE: Congratulations are also due to Iman on becoming a grandmother, with the arrival of baby Lavinia Rose Young to Iman’s daughter Zulekha and her husband Jason. #HappyBirthdayLexi #Lexi17 #LexiLove #NanaLove

A post shared by David Bowie (@davidbowie) on

"You're only seventeen ..." the caption read, quoting the lyrics of Bowie's "London Boys."

Near the end of the post there was also mention of another birthday, too — that of Lexi's new niece, Lavinia.

Meet Lavinia Rose Young! My daughter Zulekha & her husband Jason's baby! Nana loves you! #NanaLove

A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on

Iman recently became grandmother when her daughter from a previous marriage, 39-year-old Zulekha Haywood, welcomed a baby girl last week.

Best wishes to both the birthday girls — and congratulations to mom and grandma, too!

