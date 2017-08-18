share tweet pin email

Despite having a music legend like David Bowie as a dad and a supermodel mother in Iman, Lexi Jones grew up out of the spotlight, with fans of her family only getting brief glimpses of her as she grew up.

But for the second year in a row, Iman has marked the teen's birthday with a rare public pic — and it's a beautiful one.

The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

"The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old!" mom wrote alongside a photo that showed just how much the lovely girl takes after both of her parents.

And that wasn't the only sweet message posted in honor of Lexi this week. On Tuesday, the official Instagram account of her late father shared a shot of her imposed next to a picture of him at the same age.

"You're only seventeen ..." the caption read, quoting the lyrics of Bowie's "London Boys."

Near the end of the post there was also mention of another birthday, too — that of Lexi's new niece, Lavinia.

Meet Lavinia Rose Young! My daughter Zulekha & her husband Jason's baby! Nana loves you! #NanaLove A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Aug 13, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

Iman recently became grandmother when her daughter from a previous marriage, 39-year-old Zulekha Haywood, welcomed a baby girl last week.

Best wishes to both the birthday girls — and congratulations to mom and grandma, too!