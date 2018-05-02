share tweet pin email

David Beckham is certainly feeling the love!

The British father of four, who turned 43 years old on Wednesday, got a very special surprise for his big day: a visit from his son, Brooklyn!

Brooklyn, 19, has been studying in New York City, but flew all the way across the pond to join his family in a restaurant in England. As a video posted by David (and likely taken by his wife, Brooklyn's mom Victoria) shows, the young man sneaks up on his dad and gives him a big hug from behind.

"David, what are you doing here?" Beckham asks, incredulous.

"Are you OK? Happy birthday," says his son as dad pulls him close. "I just landed."

"I missed you so much," Beckham tells him back, while looking teary.

"Best birthday surprise, my big boy coming home," Beckham wrote in the video's caption.

Aww!

Of course, it wasn't the only big moment of the day; Beckham also received some incredibly sweet messages on social media for his birthday from Victoria, 44, and kids Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13 and Harper, 6. And if your heart hasn't already melted all over the place, it will now.

Victoria shared a photo of dad gathered with the kids (sans Brooklyn), embracing each other in front of a table stacked with presents and balloons.

"Happy birthday to the best daddy!! X we all love u so much!!!" She wrote in a heartwarming caption. "So many kisses from us all xxxx we miss u @brooklynbeckham X."

Romeo also posted a snapshot of him with his dad at the same family soiree, while Cruz opted for a throwback from what looks like a beach getaway. In respective captions, the two teens gave shoutouts to their pops, calling him "the best dad in the world."

The most charming message of all came from Harper, who read aloud a birthday note written to her dad in a video Victoria also shared on Instagram. We're squealing over her adorable British accent!

"Dear daddy, happy birthday," Harper reads. "I hope you like your fabulous present. Love, Harper. I love you so, so much, daddy."

Cheers to Papa Becks, 43 never looked so good!